The Canucks Fell 6-1 to the Colorado Eagles on Their Final Stint of the Roadtrip
October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks faced off against the Colorado Eagles once again tonight for their final stop on the road before finally heading home for their home opener! Tonight's game was one for the history books as Abby Canucks Captain, Chase Wouters, marked his 200th AHL Career Game played, as well as became the first person in franchise history to play 200 games with the team!
There was a bit of a switch-up with the lines tonight, as Sammy Blais, Aatu Räty, and Nate Smith kicked things off offensively. Max Sasson slotted in between Tristen Nielsen and Carsen Twarynski, followed by John Stevens, Ty Mueller, and Danila Klimovich. Ty Glover entered the lineup for his first game of the season, bookending Abby Canucks captain Chase Wouters with Dino Kambeitz.
At the blue line, no notable changes from last night as duos Elias Pettersson and Jett Woo, Guillaume Brisebois and Cole McWard, and Akito Hirose and Kirill Kudryavtsev stuck together.
A change from last night came between both pipes, with Jiří Patera starting for the Canucks, and Kevin Mandolese getting the nod for the Eagles.
The first period was off to a hot start, with both teams looking to get on the board early. Tensions rose between the two rivals, both looking to come away with the win tonight. Jett Woo dropped the gloves with Jacob Macdonald, landing themselves in the box for 5 minutes. Despite getting outshot 12-3, Jiří Patera stopped everything coming his way as neither team was able to crack the netminders. The game was scoreless once again heading into the second.
Still looking to get onto the board, Colorado was the first to strike when Mark Senden put one past Patera just after the halfway mark in the second. The Eagles had the first lead of the game finding themselves up 1-0. A couple of good chances for the Canucsk here, but it was ultimately Connor Mayer who got the puck into the net to give the Eagles a 2-goal lead heading into the third period.
The Canucks now desperate to get their game back, first had to kill off the rest of a lingering penalty. Shortly after the successful penalty kill, Ty Glover was able to tip the shot from Jett Woo for his first goal of the season, to get the Canucks on the board and cut the deficit to just 1 goal. Unfortunately, the Eagles offense erupted after this, going on to score 4 more goals. Tye Felhaber put up his first two goals of the season, as well as Jere Innala and Connor Mayer scored the other 2 to give the Eagles a 5 goal lead.
The Canucks dropped this one 6-1 to conclude their 4-game road trip, and will finally make their return to the Abbotsford Centre for their home opener on Oct 25th.
