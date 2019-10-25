Post Game Notes: Texas 1 at Milwaukee 2 (SO)
October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Joel L'Esperance scored a goal in his second straight game tonight, netting a power play goal in the second period to tie the game at 1-1.
- Jake Oettinger finished his night with 35 saves and also made four saves in the shootout. The netminder has now allowed just one goal across his last 124 minutes in net and set a career best with a shutout streak that lasted 79 minutes and 39 seconds.
- For the fourth time this year, the Stars went to the shootout but were handed their second shootout loss this season.
- Jason Robertson scored the team's only goal in the shootout.
- Texas returns to Milwaukee on Tuesday after facing Grand Rapids on Friday night.
NEXT GAME:
- Saturday, Oct. 26 | 6:00 PM - at Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 | 7:00 PM - at Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena
- Friday, Nov. 1 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Nov. 2 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center
OCTOBER 25, 2019
UWM Panther Arena - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Texas Stars - 2, Milwaukee Admirals- 1 (SO)
Photos | Video | Game Summary | Text Box Score
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
ADMIRALS 1 0 0 0 1 2
STARS 0 1 0 0 0 1
Shots PEN-PIM PP
ADMIRALS 36 4-11:00 0/2
STARS 29 3-9:00 1/3
STARS : 3-3-0-2 (2-2-0-0 | HOME) (1-1-0-2 | AWAY)
ADMIRALS: 3-2-1-2 (2-0-1-1 | HOME) (1-2-0-1 | AWAY)
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Troy Grosenick (MIL) Jake Oettinger (TEX) Mathieu Olivier (MIL)
