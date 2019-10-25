Alex Lyon Backstops Phantoms to Five-Game Point Streak
October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Charlotte, NC - Alex Lyon thrived in Charlotte yet again with a stellar 35-save performance as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms earned a standings point in their first away games of the season via a 3-2 shootout loss at the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night. Morgan Frost and Nicolas Aube-Kubel both scored for the second game in a row but Kyle Wood of Charlotte struck in the seventh round for the games only tally in the shootout.
Lehigh Valley (2-1-3) played a seven-round shootout for the second straight game and ran their point-streak to five consecutive games with seven points out of 10 in the last couple weeks.
Lyon (2-0-1) was especially strong in a season-high 35-save performance in the same building where he produced his epic 94-save masterpiece in a five-overtime playoff game two seasons ago. He stopped six of seven shootout attempts and also denied Charlotte's Janne Kuokkanen late in the first period on the season's first penalty shot opportunity.
The Phantoms played to overtime for the third time in their last four games. For the second game in a row, Lehigh Valley rallied from behind in the third period to get there. Aube-Kubel's strike with 7:55 remaining in regulation.
Morgan Frost's second professional goal was somewhat spectacular in its own right taking a tip forward from Reece Willcox and then cutting back the other way at the Charlotte blue-line to dangle around a defender allowing an opening to rush up to the right circle and blast an equalizing goal to the blocker side of Checkers netminder Anton Forsberg (4-0-0)
Chase Priskie (2nd) and Kyle Wood (1st) registered tallies for the Checkers. Priskie's shorthanded goal in the first period that opened the scoring was the second shorty of the season surrendered by the Phantoms.
The Phantoms had much of the better play in the overtime but couldn't find the game-ending strike.
Lehigh Valley's penalty kill was perfect in a 6-for-6 effort while the power play went 0-for-4. Charlotte out shot the Phantoms 38-26.
Forward Carsen Twarynski played his first game back with the Phantoms since his return from the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Phantoms and Checkers wrap up the weekend set on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.. Then the Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center on Friday, November 1 taking on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Coat Drive Night presented by WFMZ-69.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2 at Charlotte Checkers 3 (SO) - Status: Final SO
Friday - Bojangles' Coliseum
Lehigh Valley 1 0 1 0 - 2
Charlotte 1 1 0 0 - 3
1st Period-1, Charlotte, Priskie 2 (Markison, McKeown), 6:13 (SH). 2, Lehigh Valley, Frost 2 (Willcox, Bigras), 10:44. Penalties-Bean Cha (slashing), 5:08; Friedman Lv (interference), 13:48; Myers Lv (cross-checking), 16:07; Horvat Cha (roughing), 16:07; Frost Lv (hooking), 17:59.
2nd Period-3, Charlotte, Wood 1 (Luostarinen, Bean), 13:49. Penalties-Lorentz Cha (hooking), 3:00; Friedman Lv (diving/embellishment), 5:47; Markison Cha (hooking), 5:47; Rubtsov Lv (interference), 7:32; Markison Cha (goaltender interference), 11:15; O'Reilly Lv (hooking), 16:27; Myers Lv (tripping), 18:05.
3rd Period-4, Lehigh Valley, Aube-Kubel 2 (Brennan), 12:05. Penalties-Bean Cha (hooking), 13:13; Brennan Lv (holding), 14:26; Bishop Cha (holding the stick), 14:26; Friedman Lv (diving/embellishment), 15:36; Lorentz Cha (tripping), 15:36.
OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Kase Lv (tripping), 4:58.
Shootout - Lehigh Valley 0 (Frost NG, Aube-Kubel NG, O'Reilly NG, Carey NG, Andreoff NG, Bigras NG, Brennan NG), Charlotte 1 (Geekie NG, Priskie NG, Gauthier NG, Luostarinen NG, Bean NG, McGinn NG, Wood G).
Shots on Goal-Lehigh Valley 9-7-8-2-0-26. Charlotte 12-16-8-1-1-38.
Power Play Opportunities-Lehigh Valley 0 / 4; Charlotte 0 / 6.
Goalies-Lehigh Valley, Lyon 2-0-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Charlotte, Forsberg 4-0-0 (26 shots-24 saves).
A-5,912
Referees-Guillaume Labonte (35), Jake Rekucki (84).
Linesmen-Tyson Baker (88), Tim Lyons (33).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2019
- Walker, Kostin Lead Comeback Win in Wilkes-Barre - San Antonio Rampage
- Moose Stumped at Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Post Game Notes: Texas 1 at Milwaukee 2 (SO) - Texas Stars
- Alex Lyon Backstops Phantoms to Five-Game Point Streak - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- O'Regan Lefts Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Rampage, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wood's Walkoff Lifts Checkers over Phantoms in Shootout - Charlotte Checkers
- Bernier's Pair not Enough against Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters Claim First Home Victory with 7-1 Win over IceHogs - Cleveland Monsters
- Depth Prevails in Comets Win over Devils - Utica Comets
- Comets Stay Hot With 5-1 Win Over Devils - Binghamton Devils
- Tippett, Toninato Lead T-Birds' Offensive Explosion in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 'Canes Recall Gibbons from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Stick It to Breast Cancer on Saturday with the Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Jordan Kyrou Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Erik Gudbranson from Pittsburgh - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Unveil New Red Jersey - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Face Iowa in Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Loan Kelly Klima to Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Cleveland Monsters Unveil New Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals - Cleveland Monsters
- Flames Recall Alan Quine; Place Austin Czarnik on LTIR - Stockton Heat
- Kings Reassign Phillips to Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Heat, Condors Start Weekend Home-And-Home Friday - Stockton Heat
- Former Phantoms Defenseman Dennis Seidenberg Retires After 16 Seasons - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Springfield Thunderbirds Recall D Will Lochead from Greenville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks and Veterans Outreach Center Partner to Host Military Appreciation Night - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Sign Reid McNeill to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Wolf Pack this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sabres Recall Borgen From Amerks - Rochester Americans
- Red Wings Recall Givani Smith - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game 6 Preview: Iowa at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.