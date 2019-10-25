Springfield Thunderbirds Recall D Will Lochead from Greenville

October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled defenseman Will Lochead from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Lochead, 21, has tallied three assists for Greenville over his first three professional games in this, his rookie season. He signed with the Thunderbirds on July 9, agreeing to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Prior to turning pro, Lochead, a native of London, Ont., skated in 210 OHL games with the Niagara IceDogs and London Knights, putting up 40 points (16g, 24a), 313 penalty minutes, and a +40 rating. He served as an alternate captain with his hometown Knights last season, posting a +29 rating and 17 points (6g, 11a) in 54 games to go along with 92 penalty minutes.

The Thunderbirds embark on a three-game weekend on Oct. 25-27 with a visit to Bridgeport on Friday (7:00 p.m.) before home tilts with Belleville on Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Rochester on Sunday (5:05 p.m.).

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.