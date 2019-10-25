Roadrunners Loan Kelly Klima to Rapid City

October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has loaned forward Kelly Klima to the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.

The 22-year-old registered one point through ten games with Tucson last season and posted an additional 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in 27 games with Norfolk (ECHL).

The native of Tampa, FL was re-signed by Tucson on April 29, 2019.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.