Roadrunners Loan Kelly Klima to Rapid City
October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has loaned forward Kelly Klima to the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.
The 22-year-old registered one point through ten games with Tucson last season and posted an additional 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in 27 games with Norfolk (ECHL).
The native of Tampa, FL was re-signed by Tucson on April 29, 2019.
