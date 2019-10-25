Stick It to Breast Cancer on Saturday with the Wolves

October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Illinois -- On Friday morning, after the Chicago Wolves went through their final practice before Saturday's home game against the Manitoba Moose, the players hustled off the ice to fulfill one of the most important parts of their day.

Each Wolves player selected the stick he's going to use for Saturday's Breast Cancer Awareness Night, met with Wolves senior vice president Courtney Mahoney and carefully wrote a breast cancer survivor's name on the stick.

This marks the fourth year Wolves fans have been able to purchase a Breast Cancer Survivor Stick to celebrate their favorite breast cancer survivor. For a $175 donation -- the price of a mammogram for someone who cannot afford one -- Wolves fans buy the stick and select the player who'll write their breast cancer survivor's name on their stick. After Saturday's game, each fan gets to meet their player, receive their Survivor Stick and take a professional portrait with the player.

Proceeds from the survivor sticks -- as well as the Wolves' Stick It To Breast Cancer fundraiser held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Peggy Kinnane's in Arlington Heights -- go to A Silver Lining Foundation and Chicago Wolves Charities.

This marks the 10th season the Wolves and A Silver Lining Foundation have worked together to fulfill ASLF's mission -- providing access to nationwide cancer resources and services. This particular partnership focuses on ASLF's "Buy A Mom A Mammogram" program.

"One of the key things is we know the money we're raising is making an impact," Mahoney said Wolves senior vice president of operations Courtney Mahoney. "We really feel strongly that way with A Silver Lining Foundation. It's amazing to know exactly how you're helping."

The Wolves will recognize breast cancer survivors before Saturday's game and encourage all fans to wear pink to the game. The players will wear pink laces in their skates and apply pink tape to their sticks.

