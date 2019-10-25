O'Regan Lefts Pack in OT

October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





Hartford, CT - Danny O'Regan's goal with 41.4 seconds left in overtime gave the Hartford Wolf Pack a 2-1 win over the Laval Rocket Friday night at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack trailed the game as late as the 18:23 mark of the third period, when Nick Ebert scored, with goaltender Igor Shesterkin headed to the bench for an extra attacker.

"I think they wanted to come in and be the first ones to beat us in regulation," Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch said. "It felt like a playoff game tonight."

The Rocket jumped on the board first with the man advantage in the second frame. Ryan Poehling got the lone goal for the Rocket at 7:33, with assists from Phil Varone and Alex Belzile.

Laval nearly made that lead stand up, but Ebert finally solved Rocket goaltender Charlie Lindgren (19 saves) with a slap shot to the stick side.

"Their D gave a nice screen for me," Ebert said. "At the end of the game, we got the job done. It wasn't the prettiest, but it's two points. We'll come back at it tomorrow."

It was then O'Regan who sealed the deal for the Pack in overtime, letting go a blistering one-timer from the left-wing circle, off a cross-slot pass from Boo Nieves. The goal came one second after a tripping penalty to Laval's Josh Brook expired.

"I saw Boo rush and had to jump into the play," said O'Regan. "I drove the net and he put it right on my tape.

"We worked hard and are a tough team to play against. The power play is something we need to work on to get some momentum."

Shesterkin also provided the team with much-needed momentum throughout the game, stopping 18 of 19 Rocket shots.

"Couldn't be more impressed with Igor from the second he got here. He's got a great attitude," commented Wolf Pack defenseman Ryan Lindgren "Tonight showed a lot about our team and the way we play the game. We're able to finish late."

The win kept the Wolf Pack unbeaten in regulation for the season, at 6-0-0-1 for 13 points.

The Wolf Pack are right back at the XL Center Saturday night, hosting the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:00 PM, and it's "Witches & Wizards night". There will be all kinds of Halloween fun, including trick or treating on the concourse, an intermission costume parade, and a youth backpack giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 12 or younger, courtesy of Carvel.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425, or click here to request more info. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Laval Rocket 1 at Hartford Wolf Pack 2 (OT)

Friday - XL Center

Laval 0 1 0 0 - 1

Hartford 0 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring. Penalties-LoVerde Hfd (interference), 4:02; Lynch Lav (hooking), 7:09; Fogarty Hfd (slashing), 11:14; Alzner Lav (delay of game), 15:51.

2nd Period-1, Laval, Poehling 3 (Varone, Belzile), 7:33 (PP). Penalties-Geertsen Hfd (hooking), 7:27; Alain Lav (high-sticking), 8:58.

3rd Period-2, Hartford, Ebert 1 (Keane), 18:23. Penalties-Meskanen Hfd (hooking), 2:36; Fogarty Hfd (tripping), 8:01; Alzner Lav (slashing), 12:49; served by Cox Lav (bench minor - too many men), 15:46.

OT Period-3, Hartford, O'Regan 1 (Nieves), 4:18. Penalties-Brook Lav (tripping), 2:17.

Shots on Goal-Laval 3-8-7-1-19. Hartford 6-7-7-1-21.

Power Play Opportunities-Laval 1 / 5; Hartford 0 / 6.

Goalies-Laval, Lindgren 1-3-1 (21 shots-19 saves). Hartford, Shesterkin 4-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves).

A-2,987

Referees-Brandon Blandina (39), Adam Bloski (94).

Linesmen-Kyle Richetelle (47), Luke Galvin (2).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.