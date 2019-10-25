Amerks and Veterans Outreach Center Partner to Host Military Appreciation Night

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and Veterans Outreach Center have once again partnered to host Military Appreciation Night on Friday, Nov. 15 when the Amerks face the Cleveland Monsters at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

"We are truly appreciative for great community partners like the Rochester Americans," said Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director Laura Stradley. "Veterans Outreach Center engages daily with soldiers, marines, sailors, airmen and coast guardsmen who have made great sacrifices in serving our nation. It is a testament to the Americans organization that they want to recognize those sacrifices and honor these courageous men and women by hosting an event like Military Appreciation Night. The entire staff and players alike take an interest in getting involved in our community and engage with both VOC and the veterans we serve directly. It is truly wonderful that the organization makes themselves so accessible."

"It is truly an honor for the Rochester Americans to once again partner with Veterans Outreach Center to host Military Appreciation Night," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "This is an event we take great pride in hosting each year as it gives us another opportunity to show our immense gratitude for the brave men and women in our community and in the U.S. Armed Forces who have served or are currently serving our country."

New for this year's Military Appreciation Night festivities, the Monsters will join the Amerks players in wearing special Military-themed jerseys along with matching socks as a tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces. Both sets of jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Veterans Outreach Center. Following the game, the winners of the auction will be able to take the ice and be presented with a "jersey off the back" from the Amerks players.

The game also features the latest series of Mystery Pucks, where a limited number of Military-themed Amerks pucks, signed by various players, will be available for purchase for $10 in the Upper Concourse.

Members of the Blue Star Mothers will be on hand in the main concourse to collect donation items for care packages that will be sent to local U.S. military service members who are currently deployed overseas. The items, which can include such things as Q-tips, lip balm, toothpaste/brushes, dental floss, beef jerky, sugarless gum/candy, granola bars, shampoo/body wash (travel size), sunscreen, peanuts and popcorn, will be collected at the game and shipped by Blue Star Mothers ROC, which is part of a national organization whose mission is to support all members of the Armed Forces and their families through a variety of supportive events and activities. Blue Star Mothers have or have had sons and daughters serving honorably in the United States military.

The Amerks are offering all United States Military Veterans, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard service members one complimentary ticket to the game with additional tickets available for as low as just $16. Veterans and Military Members can pick up their tickets for the game by visiting The Blue Cross Arena Box Office or Veterans Outreach Center, located at 447 South Ave. in downtown Rochester.

New for this season, fans can show their support by choosing from one of three packages to help provide tickets to families of active or retired Military Members for the game on Nov. 15. Packages range in price from $250 to $1,000 and include in-game recognition on the videoboard as well as team-signed merchandise. Packages can be purchased up until Thursday, Nov. 14 with all tickets being donated back to Veterans Outreach Center.

Ticket Package

Ticket Allotment

Benefits

Red Package - $250

25 tickets donated to VOC

Recognition in-game on the videoboard

White Package - $500

50 donated tickets to VOC

Recognition in-game on the videoboard

Team signed stick

Blue Package - $1,000

100 donated tickets to VOC

Recognition in-game on the videoboard

Team signed jersey

Complimentary suite for a mutually agreed upon game

Veterans Outreach Center is again the season-long sponsor of the Amerks "Hometown Heroes" program, which provides complimentary tickets to a United States Military Veteran, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard service member as well as any law enforcement officials, first responders, fire fighters and EMS personnel at every home game.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

