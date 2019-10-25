Kings Reassign Phillips to Fort Wayne

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have reassigned defenseman Markus Phillips from Ontario to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

The 20-year-old Phillips (born on March 21, 1999) is a 6-0, 202-pound native of Toronto, Ontario, who made his professional debut with the Reign on October 12 versus Tucson. Prior to beginning his professional career, Phillips appeared in 62 regular-season games in the Ontario Hockey League between the Guelph Storm and Owen Sound Attack, posting 26 points (5-21=26) and a plus-17 rating, as he helped lead Guelph to an OHL Championship.

