Kings Reassign Phillips to Fort Wayne
October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have reassigned defenseman Markus Phillips from Ontario to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.
The 20-year-old Phillips (born on March 21, 1999) is a 6-0, 202-pound native of Toronto, Ontario, who made his professional debut with the Reign on October 12 versus Tucson. Prior to beginning his professional career, Phillips appeared in 62 regular-season games in the Ontario Hockey League between the Guelph Storm and Owen Sound Attack, posting 26 points (5-21=26) and a plus-17 rating, as he helped lead Guelph to an OHL Championship.
The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.
