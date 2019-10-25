Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Wolf Pack this Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (1-3-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, battle the Springfield Thunderbirds (3-4-0-0) and Hartford Wolf Pack (5-0-0-1) in their first "three-in-three" of the season this weekend. It all begins tonight with a 7 p.m. matchup against Springfield at Webster Bank Arena, continuing a busy stretch of four games in six days.

LAST TIME OUT

Bridgeport lost its third straight game with a 4-0 setback to the Providence Bruins at home on Tuesday. The Sound Tigers placed a season-high 30 shots on target, but couldn't solve goaltender Max Legace and fell to 1-3-1-1 on the young season. The offense has been especially frustrated lately, coming up empty in the last 105:46 of regulation/overtime play (dating back to the first period against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last Saturday).

LISTEN LIVE: www.bit.ly/BSTRadio

WATCH AHLTV: www.theahl.com/AHLTV

* Broadcast begins 15 minutes prior to each listed puck drop.

TIGERS VS. THUNDERBIRDS

Tonight's game is the second of 12 meetings between the Sound Tigers and Thunderbirds this season, and the first of six matchups in Connecticut. Bridgeport dominated the series a year ago, going 7-3-0-0 against the T-Birds and a perfect 5-0-0-0 in those games at home. However, Springfield took the opening game this season, 5-1, on Oct. 5. Matt Lorito scored a power-play goal in the first period before the T-Birds responded with five straight to end the night.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

The Thunderbirds have won two of their last three games, but lost three of four to begin the season and are currently tied for fifth in the Atlantic Division (six points). Last time out, Springfield defeated Lehigh Valley in a shootout, 4-3, at PPL Center on Saturday. Tommy Cross, Daniel Audette and Anthony Greco each scored in regulation, while Kevin Roy earned the winner in a lengthy, seven-round shootout. Between the pipes, Philippe Desrosiers made 38 saves in regulation and overtime to collect his first win with the T-Birds. Meanwhile, teammate Chris Driedger is currently third in the AHL in saves (153) and 15th in GAA (2.02).

TIGERS VS. WOLF PACK

Bridgeport will face its in-state rival in a home-and-home series this Saturday (7 p.m. in Hartford) and Sunday (3 p.m. in Bridgeport). Saturday's game will mark the second of 12 meetings between the two clubs, and the first of six matchups at Webster Bank Arena. Hartford leads the series 1-0-0-0 following an overtime win at the XL Center on Oct. 6, in which Sean Day ended the game just 1:28 into the extra session. Ryan Bourque, Oliver Wahlstrom and Matt Lorito each scored for the Sound Tigers.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack have surprised nearly everyone early on, going 5-0-0-1 in their first six games to become the front-runners in the Atlantic Division. Last time out, Hartford defeated Binghamton in a road matchup on Saturday, but it took overtime to decide a 4-3 final. Phil Di Giuseppe netted the winner just 38 seconds into overtime, while Vinni Lettieri ended the night with a game-high three points (1g, 2a). Filip Chytil and Joey Keane also scored, extending their early-season success. Chytil (3g, 5a) is tied for fifth in the AHL in points, while Keane's three goals this season are most among all league defensemen.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Sound Tigers stay within the friendly confines of Webster Bank Arena this evening and will play seven of their next nine games at home. Last season, Bridgeport was one of the strongest teams on home ice, going 26-7-3-2 and collecting 57 points - tied for the most in the AHL. The Sound Tigers' 128 goals at home were also fifth most in the league, however Bridgeport is still looking for its first home win this year.

STARTS WITH SHOTS

The Sound Tigers will certainly be focused on putting more shots on target, having been outshot in each of their first six games. Bridgeport is 30th in the AHL in shots for (25.50/game), which is a big reason the team is also tied for 30th in goals scored (1.83/game) this season.

GOALIE SWAP

The New York Islanders reassigned goalies Jakub Skarek to Bridgeport (from ECHL Worcester) and Linus Soderstrom to the Railers (from Bridgeport) in corresponding moves on Thursday. Skarek, 19, is in his first North American season and could make his AHL debut this weekend. He was 2-0-0-0 with a 2.41 GAA and .941 save percentage in Worcester this year. Soderstrom has not yet played for either team.

GETTING THAT FIRST CALL

The Sound Tigers will continue to play without forwards Oliver Wahlstrom and Cole Bardreau this weekend due to transactions with the New York Islanders. Wahlstrom, the 11th overall pick in 2018, earned his first NHL recall on Oct. 14 and made his debut that afternoon in New York's thrilling win against the reigning Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. Meanwhile, Bardreau received his first NHL call-up last Saturday and made his debut in the Isles' overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets that night.

QUICK HITS

Bridgeport has been outscored 22-11 in the first six games of the season... The Sound Tigers are 1-for-23 on the power play in their last five games... Otto Koivula returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing three games with an upper-body injury... David Quenneville made his season debut on Tuesday, his first AHL game since he was on an ATO at the end of 2017-18.

SUNDAY FUNDAY!

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (6-3-0) - Next: Friday at Ottawa Senators, 7:30 p.m. ET

ECHL: Worcester Railers (2-1-0-0) - Next: Friday at Adirondack Thunder, 7 p.m. ET

