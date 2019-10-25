Anaheim Ducks Acquire Erik Gudbranson from Pittsburgh

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for left wing Andreas Martinsen and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

Gudbranson, 27 (1/7/92), has played in 474 career games with Florida, Vancouver and Pittsburgh, earning 16-48=64 points. The 6-5, 217-pound defenseman has also appeared in 17 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring one goal with 12 penalty minutes (PIM). This season with Pittsburgh, Gudbranson appeared in seven games, going scoreless with two PIM.

A native of Ottawa, ON, Gudbranson was selected by the Florida Panthers in the first round (third overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. He split the 2018-19 season between Vancouver and Pittsburgh, recording 2-8=10 points in 76 games. Gudbranson led Pittsburgh with a +7 rating in the 19 games following his acquisition Feb. 25, 2019.

A veteran of nine NHL seasons, Gudbranson has recorded over 100 hits in seven of those seasons along with 488 career PIM. He won a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2011 World Junior Championship while leading all blueliners with three goals. He also represented Team Canada at the World Championship (2014) and World Under-18 Junior Championship (2009, 2010).

Martinsen, 29 (6/13/90), appeared in one game for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, going scoreless. He originally signed with Anaheim as a free agent on July 5, 2019.

