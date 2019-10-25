Senators Unveil New Red Jersey
October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators are excited to unveil its new red home jersey that will be worn beginning with the 2019-20 American Hockey League season!
The jersey will make its on-ice debut on Nov. 1 at CAA Arena when the Senators host the Toronto Marlies in the Battle of Ontario. It'll then become the Sens' home jersey after the traditional AHL Christmas jersey switch from white to colour for home teams.
It will be available to purchase inside The Locker Room beginning at 4pm today and will be only available to purchase in-store until Nov. 4. At that point, it will also become available online.
Tickets for the Sens' clash with Toronto on Nov. 1 are available.
