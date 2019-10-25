Sabres Recall Borgen From Amerks

Rochester Americans defenseman Will Borgen

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled defenseman Will Borgen from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Borgen earns his first recall this season and second overall after appearing in four games with the Sabres during the 2018-19 campaign. A native of Moorhead, Minn., Borgen has appeared in all seven games with the Amerks this season, recording a team-high 27 penalty minutes and a plus-two on-ice rating.

Selected by Buffalo in the fourth round (92nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound blueliner signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres in March of 2018 after completing his collegiate career with St. Cloud State. He recorded 41 points (5+36) in 106 NCAA games and was named NCHC Best Defensive Defenseman as a senior.

Internationally, Borgen captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship and was one of four collegiate players to be named to the 2018 United States Olympic Men's Hockey Team.

