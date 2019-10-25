Heat, Condors Start Weekend Home-And-Home Friday

October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Fans in the Stockton area can also listen to tonight's action on Fox Sports Radio 1280 AM.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsBAK.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Andrew Nielsen with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TONIGHT

Stockton plays host to the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, coming off a successful road trip last weekend that included a pair of divisional wins. The Heat bested San Diego a week ago, spoiling the Gulls' home opener with a 5-1 victory, then traveled to Bakersfield the next day and emerged with a hard-fought, 4-3 win.

The Heat and Condors have split their two meetings so far this season, each team winning on the other squad's home ice.

BUDDY'S HOT START

Buddy Robinson has been red-hot on the offensive end to start the year, entering tonight's contest with a goal in five of Stockton's six games played, with the Heat winning all five in which he scores and losing the lone contest in which he was held off the score sheet. The start is a complete 180 from a year ago, when Robinson did not light the lamp until the 18th game of the campaign.

LIKE FINE QUINE

Alan Quine has five points over Stockton's last three games, including a goal and two assists against the Condors. Following back-to-back multi-point efforts last weekend, Quine received a Port of Stockton call-up to the Calgary Flames, skating in the Heat's NHL affiliate's 2-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday.

THE DUBE ABIDES

Dillon Dube has the hot helping hand right now for the Heat, riding a four-game point streak into tonight's game. Dube has six assists over that span, with one apple in each game against the Condors on the young season. The forward boasts 49 points (15g,34a) in 49 career AHL games.

OH MY GAWDS

Glenn Gawdin is off to a strong start to his sophomore season, tied for the team lead with six points on the young season. The 22-year-old forward has five points over the Heat's last four games, including a goal and four assists.

GOING UP, GOING DOWN

Since the teams' last meeting at Stockton Arena, the lone setback of the season for the Heat, Bakersfield has gone 0-2 while Stockton has won a pair of games. The Heat will come into tonight's contest as the more rested team, having been idle since Saturday while the Condors fell to Ontario on Wednesday by a 2-1 final.

