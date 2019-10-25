Walker, Kostin Lead Comeback Win in Wilkes-Barre

Klim Kostin of the San Antonio Rampage vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defense

WILKES-BARRE, PA - Nathan Walker scored twice as part of a three-point night and Klim Kostin scored his first goal of the season, as the San Antonio Rampage (4-1-2) scored four unanswered goals to claim a 5-3 comeback victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (3-4-1) on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Rampage earned their first road victory of the season in their first meeting with the Penguins since Feb. 6, 2009. Walker posted his second multi-goal game of the season, as well as the first three-point game by a Rampage player in 2019-20.

With the Penguins ahead 3-1 to start the second period, and the Rampage on the power play, Walker's second goal of the contest brought the Rampage within a goal. Just 13 seconds into the period, Kostin led Walker with a pass from the neutral zone that sprung Walker for a breakaway on Penguins goaltender Emil Larmi. Larmi made the initial save, but Walker potted the rebound for his second goal of the night and sixth of the season.

At 4:31 of the second, Walker set up Kostin on the power play to tie the game. Walker carried the puck to the net from the right-wing corner, jamming it to the far post before Kostin punched it past Larmi for his first goal of the season to make it 3-3.

Mitch Reinke gave the Rampage their first lead with his second goal of the season, and second in as many games, a wrist shot from the blue line that sailed through Larmi's legs at 7:04 of the second period to make it 4-3 Rampage.

The Rampage posted 29 shots through the first two periods, and Larmi was replaced by Casey DeSmith in net to start the third.

The Rampage power play struck for a third time, with Nick Lappin scoring his third goal of the season at 12:16 of the third period. Lappin fired a shot from the left face-off dot off the post and in, his third goal in four games.

The Rampage power play was 3-for-4 and has scored in six of seven games this season. They currently rank first in the league at 31.4 percent.

The Penguins grabbed an early lead at 3:14 of the first period when Stefan Noesen split the Rampage defense and beat Ville Husso with a high wrist shot for his seventh goal of the season. Joseph Cramarossa made it 2-0 at 7:48 with his first of the season, banging home a rebound shortly after a Penguins power play had expired.

It was the first time this season that the Penguins had scored the game's first goal.

Walker scored his first goal of the game at 9:22 of the first, redirecting a Jake Dotchin wrist shot past Larmi to make it 2-1. Former Rampage forward Andrew Agozzino restored Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's two-goal lead at 11:08 with a wrist shot past Husso for his third goal of the season, making it 3-1.

Husso stopped 22 of 25 to earn his fourth win of the season. Derrick Pouliot and Cam Darcy each posted two assists.

The Rampage and Penguins meet again on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Puck-drop is scheduled for a 6:05pm CT, with the game available on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Walker (5,6); Kostin (1); Reinke (2); Lappin (3)

Ville Husso: 22 saves on 25 shots

Power Play: 3-for-4

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

1) Klim Kostin - SA

2) Nathan Walker - SA

3) Macoy Erkamps - WBS

