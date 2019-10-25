Red Wings Recall Givani Smith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Givani Smith from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Smith, 21, ties for second on the Griffins in goals with two and ties for fourth in points with four while playing in four games this season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger notched points in his first three appearances of the year.

Should he debut with the Red Wings, Smith will become the 180th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL. Detroit hosts Buffalo tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Smith is coming off a rookie campaign in 2018-19 during which he recorded 13 points (6-7-13) and ranked eighth among first-year AHL skaters with 86 penalty minutes in 64 games. He showed two assists and nine PIM in four Calder Cup Playoff contests.

A second-round selection, 46th overall, by the Red Wings in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Smith made his pro debut with the Griffins near the end of the 2016-17 season and has skated in 71 AHL games, totaling 17 points (8-9-17) and 95 PIM.

Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario, native played four seasons (2014-18) in the Ontario Hockey League. In 236 games between Barrie, Guelph and Kitchener, he accumulated 135 points (73-62-135) and 411 PIM and twice led the league in PIM (2016-17 and 2015-16).

The Griffins (3-2-0-1) continue their four-game homestand tonight against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.

