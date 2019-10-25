Comets Stay Hot With 5-1 Win Over Devils

October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils defenseman Joe Morrow (left) vs. the Utica Comets

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils defenseman Joe Morrow (left) vs. the Utica Comets(Binghamton Devils)

UTICA - Chris Conner scored the lone goal of the game for the Binghamton Devils in a 5-1 loss to the Utica Comets from Adirondack Bank Center on Friday night.

After a huge save by Evan Cormier, the Devils turned the puck over and Utica took a 1-0 lead. From behind the net, Binghamton gave up the puck to the hash marks and Carter Bancks lifted it over the right shoulder of goaltender Evan Cormier. The goal was Bancks' second of the year, unassisted, at 10:08 of the first.

Vincent Arseneau put the Comets up by two on a rebound following a Cormier save. Arseneau took a pass from Francis Perron after the rebound and beat Cormier from the hash marks for his second of the year with six minutes remaining. Assists were credited to Perron and Brogan Rafferty and the Comets took a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Chris Conner got the Devils on the board 7:13 into the second period to pull the Devil within one. Michael McLeod found Conner at the side of the crease and he beat a diving Zane McIntyre to his left for the goal. The goal was Conner's fourth of the year from McLeod and Nathan Bastian.

With Ryan Schmelzer sitting in the penalty box for goaltender interference, Reid Boucher put home his ninth goal of the year to get the Comets their two-goal lead back. Boucher found a hole from the right circle cutting to the net with assists from Olli Juolevi and Nikolay Goldobin at 14:59. Utica held that 3-1 lead after two periods, along with a 22-18 shot advantage.

Arseneau added his second of the game at 16:37 of the third and Kole Lind put home an empty netter at 18:08 for a 5-1 win. Cormier stopped 29 of 33 in the loss.

The Devils return home tomorrow against the Toronto Marlies for Star Wars Night. Get a special Star Wars Pack that includes a ticket and FREE Binghamton Devils lightsaber. In addition, come at 6 p.m. for LIVE music and beer specials, including $5 24-ounce Labatt drafts and $6 25-ounce Oil Cans between section's 19 and 20. It's also a FREE postgame skate with the Devils players. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

