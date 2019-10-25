Monsters Claim First Home Victory with 7-1 Win over IceHogs

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Rockford IceHogs 7-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 4-3-0-1 and are currently tied for third place in the AHL's North Division standings with nine points.

Tyler Sikura recorded Rockford's lone marker midway through the first period before Cleveland took control of the game scoring seven unanswered goals starting with Anton Karlsson's tally just 12 seconds later. Ryan MacInnis, Nathan Gerbe and Paul Bittner added to the Monsters lead in the first period followed by Calvin Thurkauf and Sam Vigneault each scoring tallies in the middle frame before Zac Dalpe finished the game with a power-play goal in the third period. Monsters' goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks finished the night stopping 24 shots for the win while IceHogs' Collin Delia had 21 saves in the loss.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 4 2 1 - - 7

RFD 1 0 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 1/2 4/4 51 min / 12 inf

RFD 25 0/4 1/2 37 min / 9 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks W 24 1 3-1-1

RFD Delia L 21 7 1-3-0

Cleveland Record: 4-3-0-1, T-3rd North Division

Rockford Record: 2-4-0-0, 7th Central Division

Next Game:

The Monsters faceoff against the Rockford IceHogs in a 1:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

