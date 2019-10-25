Monsters Claim First Home Victory with 7-1 Win over IceHogs
October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Rockford IceHogs 7-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 4-3-0-1 and are currently tied for third place in the AHL's North Division standings with nine points.
Tyler Sikura recorded Rockford's lone marker midway through the first period before Cleveland took control of the game scoring seven unanswered goals starting with Anton Karlsson's tally just 12 seconds later. Ryan MacInnis, Nathan Gerbe and Paul Bittner added to the Monsters lead in the first period followed by Calvin Thurkauf and Sam Vigneault each scoring tallies in the middle frame before Zac Dalpe finished the game with a power-play goal in the third period. Monsters' goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks finished the night stopping 24 shots for the win while IceHogs' Collin Delia had 21 saves in the loss.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 4 2 1 - - 7
RFD 1 0 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 1/2 4/4 51 min / 12 inf
RFD 25 0/4 1/2 37 min / 9 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks W 24 1 3-1-1
RFD Delia L 21 7 1-3-0
Cleveland Record: 4-3-0-1, T-3rd North Division
Rockford Record: 2-4-0-0, 7th Central Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
Next Game:
The Monsters faceoff against the Rockford IceHogs in a 1:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters huddle after a goal against the Rockford IceHogs
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2019
- Walker, Kostin Lead Comeback Win in Wilkes-Barre - San Antonio Rampage
- Moose Stumped at Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Post Game Notes: Texas 1 at Milwaukee 2 (SO) - Texas Stars
- Alex Lyon Backstops Phantoms to Five-Game Point Streak - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- O'Regan Lefts Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Rampage, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wood's Walkoff Lifts Checkers over Phantoms in Shootout - Charlotte Checkers
- Bernier's Pair not Enough against Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters Claim First Home Victory with 7-1 Win over IceHogs - Cleveland Monsters
- Depth Prevails in Comets Win over Devils - Utica Comets
- Comets Stay Hot With 5-1 Win Over Devils - Binghamton Devils
- Tippett, Toninato Lead T-Birds' Offensive Explosion in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 'Canes Recall Gibbons from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Stick It to Breast Cancer on Saturday with the Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Jordan Kyrou Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Erik Gudbranson from Pittsburgh - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Unveil New Red Jersey - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Face Iowa in Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Loan Kelly Klima to Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Cleveland Monsters Unveil New Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals - Cleveland Monsters
- Flames Recall Alan Quine; Place Austin Czarnik on LTIR - Stockton Heat
- Kings Reassign Phillips to Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Heat, Condors Start Weekend Home-And-Home Friday - Stockton Heat
- Former Phantoms Defenseman Dennis Seidenberg Retires After 16 Seasons - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Springfield Thunderbirds Recall D Will Lochead from Greenville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks and Veterans Outreach Center Partner to Host Military Appreciation Night - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Sign Reid McNeill to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Wolf Pack this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sabres Recall Borgen From Amerks - Rochester Americans
- Red Wings Recall Givani Smith - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game 6 Preview: Iowa at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Claim First Home Victory with 7-1 Win over IceHogs
- Cleveland Monsters Unveil New Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals
- Three Monsters Players Assigned to Jacksonville IceMen
- Monsters Continue Expansion of STEM Learning Program in Northeast Ohio
- Monsters Weekly Storylines