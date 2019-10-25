Moose Stumped at Grand Rapids

The Manitoba Moose (1-6-0-0) fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins (3-2-0-1) in a 4-1 loss on Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

The Moose came out of the gate with a high level of pressure against the Griffins. Manitoba received the first power play opportunity of the game four minutes into the first period and posted three shots on net. Seth Griffith hit the post six minutes into the first frame giving the Moose their best opportunity of the period to gain the lead. The clubs exchanged power play opportunities throughout the first frame however neither team was able to capitalize on the man advantage.

The Griffins scored the first of the game with a goal from Matt Puempel 3:26 into the second period assisted by Chris Terry and Brian Lashoff. Just over three minutes later, Grand Rapids added another goal as Puempel scored on the power play with a one timer from Terry making the score 2-0. The Moose had plenty of opportunities to get on the board throughout the first two frames testing Calvin Pickard with 25 shots.

Less than three minutes into the third period, Jansen Harkins found the back of the net for the Moose with a goal assisted by Joona Luoto and Johnathan Kovacevic making the score 2-1. Mikhail Berdin gave the Moose a scare when he decided to leave his crease but fell on his attempt to play the puck giving the Griffins a wide open net. Kovacevic impressed in Berdin's absence and kept the puck out of Manitoba's net. Joe Veleno added another power play goal for the Griffins with 1:25 remaining in the game. Less than a minute later, Puempel continued to be a problem for the Moose and scored his third of the night on the empty net making the final score of the game 4-1.

Quick Hits

Joona Luoto posted his first AHL point (1A)

Johnathan Kovacevic has posted a point in four of his five professional games

The Moose held the Griffins to under 10 shots in all three periods, while recording at least 12 themselves What's Next?

The Moose continue their road trip and travel to Chicago to take on the Wolves Saturday night. The matchup will be broadcast on the Moose App and online at moosehockey.com/listenlive.

