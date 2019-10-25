Moose Stumped at Grand Rapids
October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (1-6-0-0) fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins (3-2-0-1) in a 4-1 loss on Friday night at Van Andel Arena.
The Moose came out of the gate with a high level of pressure against the Griffins. Manitoba received the first power play opportunity of the game four minutes into the first period and posted three shots on net. Seth Griffith hit the post six minutes into the first frame giving the Moose their best opportunity of the period to gain the lead. The clubs exchanged power play opportunities throughout the first frame however neither team was able to capitalize on the man advantage.
The Griffins scored the first of the game with a goal from Matt Puempel 3:26 into the second period assisted by Chris Terry and Brian Lashoff. Just over three minutes later, Grand Rapids added another goal as Puempel scored on the power play with a one timer from Terry making the score 2-0. The Moose had plenty of opportunities to get on the board throughout the first two frames testing Calvin Pickard with 25 shots.
Less than three minutes into the third period, Jansen Harkins found the back of the net for the Moose with a goal assisted by Joona Luoto and Johnathan Kovacevic making the score 2-1. Mikhail Berdin gave the Moose a scare when he decided to leave his crease but fell on his attempt to play the puck giving the Griffins a wide open net. Kovacevic impressed in Berdin's absence and kept the puck out of Manitoba's net. Joe Veleno added another power play goal for the Griffins with 1:25 remaining in the game. Less than a minute later, Puempel continued to be a problem for the Moose and scored his third of the night on the empty net making the final score of the game 4-1.
Quick Hits
Joona Luoto posted his first AHL point (1A)
Johnathan Kovacevic has posted a point in four of his five professional games
The Moose held the Griffins to under 10 shots in all three periods, while recording at least 12 themselves What's Next?
The Moose continue their road trip and travel to Chicago to take on the Wolves Saturday night. The matchup will be broadcast on the Moose App and online at moosehockey.com/listenlive.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2019
- Walker, Kostin Lead Comeback Win in Wilkes-Barre - San Antonio Rampage
- Moose Stumped at Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Post Game Notes: Texas 1 at Milwaukee 2 (SO) - Texas Stars
- Alex Lyon Backstops Phantoms to Five-Game Point Streak - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- O'Regan Lefts Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Rampage, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wood's Walkoff Lifts Checkers over Phantoms in Shootout - Charlotte Checkers
- Bernier's Pair not Enough against Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters Claim First Home Victory with 7-1 Win over IceHogs - Cleveland Monsters
- Depth Prevails in Comets Win over Devils - Utica Comets
- Comets Stay Hot With 5-1 Win Over Devils - Binghamton Devils
- Tippett, Toninato Lead T-Birds' Offensive Explosion in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 'Canes Recall Gibbons from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Stick It to Breast Cancer on Saturday with the Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Jordan Kyrou Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Erik Gudbranson from Pittsburgh - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Unveil New Red Jersey - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Face Iowa in Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Loan Kelly Klima to Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Cleveland Monsters Unveil New Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals - Cleveland Monsters
- Flames Recall Alan Quine; Place Austin Czarnik on LTIR - Stockton Heat
- Kings Reassign Phillips to Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Heat, Condors Start Weekend Home-And-Home Friday - Stockton Heat
- Former Phantoms Defenseman Dennis Seidenberg Retires After 16 Seasons - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Springfield Thunderbirds Recall D Will Lochead from Greenville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks and Veterans Outreach Center Partner to Host Military Appreciation Night - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Sign Reid McNeill to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Wolf Pack this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sabres Recall Borgen From Amerks - Rochester Americans
- Red Wings Recall Givani Smith - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game 6 Preview: Iowa at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.