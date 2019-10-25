Griffins Face Iowa in Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game

October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 vs. Iowa Wild

Presented by Nestlé Purina

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Concession Specials*: Fans will enjoy nearly a dozen deeply discounted concession items from 6 p.m. through the conclusion of the game (while supplies last; stand locations vary). Specials include:

$1 Items: Small Pepsi drink, soft-serve ice cream, popcorn, pretzel, cotton candy, churro;

$2 Items: Hot dog, pizza slice, chips & cheese;

$3 Taco Trio: Three street tacos, available at the Mex-To-Go stand located at section 126 (regularly $6.50);

$6 Burger Basket: Cheeseburger with fries, available at stands located on the lower level and sections 104, 108 and 122 on the concourse (regularly $8.50).

*No alcohol sales permitted for this game

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestlé Purina: Man's best friend is invited to Van Andel Arena as the Griffins host their sixth annual Dog Game. Owners may bring their dog to the game with the purchase of both a human ticket starting at $15 and a dog ticket for $5. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit Paws with a Cause. New this season, the Griffins are holding a Howl-O-Ween costume contest. Bring your dog to the game in their best Halloween costume and be entered into the contest to win a year's supply of dog food, courtesy of Purina. For more information, including a downloadable waiver form for your dog, please visit griffinshockey.com/dog. The game is in memory of its former coordinator Jake Engel, the Griffins corporate sales account manager who passed away on Feb. 6, 2018.

Winning Wednesday: Every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' shutout win against the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 23 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game) or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Pepsi Reading Goals Redemption Date: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free upper level tickets to any of the following games: Oct. 30; Nov. 20 and 29; Dec. 4.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2019-20 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

- On the Griffins app, available for

iPhone and Android;

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;

- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;

- For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585;

- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $19, $20, $21 and $23 in the arena's upper level, and $22, $26, $31 and $37 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office: Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials: Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter, download the Griffins mobile app for

Android and Apple, and subscribe to Griffins Nation.

Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level Faceoff tickets for $14 each, four Upper Level Center Ice tickets for $17 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $20 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers.

Big E's Score 4 for More: If the Griffins score four or more goals during a home game, take your ticket from that game to Big E's Sports Grill in Grand Rapids or Holland within four days to receive 50% off any food item. Dine in only.

Griffins Win, You Win: When the Griffins win at home, take your ticket from that game into any participating West Michigan Tim Horton's the following day and receive a free donut.

J. Gardella's Sliders Special: Available on select tickets, take your used Griffins ticket to J. Gardella's Tavern to buy one slider and get one of equal or lesser price free. Refer to the back of select tickets for details.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.