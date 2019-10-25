Cleveland Monsters Unveil New Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals

October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday the launch of the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals, the official medical provider of the Monsters. The team's mobile app will be made available to download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play* starting Friday and will provide fans with an easy way to stay connected with real-time Monsters hockey news and updates.

"After a great deal of development and effort, we are proud to unveil the all-new Monsters Mobile App alongside University Hospitals," said Monsters President & COO Mike Ostrowski on Friday. "This app will afford our fans unparalleled access to our team and allow them to bring the Monsters' game-night expereince at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with them wherever they go."

The Monsters Mobile App will provide fans with a convenient centralized location for all team news, video, roster updates, statistics and live game audio. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for all home games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse through the app as well as the ability to purchase gear from the Monsters Team Shop. The Monsters Mobile App will also serve as a handy game-day companion with visitors guides, parking information, concessions information and more of what to expect at the newly-renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Monsters Mobile App will also provide fans with a new way to participate in auctions and raffles for game-used merchandise, experiences and more in support of the Monsters Community Foundation. This new platform will give fans the ability to participate in community auctions from their seats. Fans with the app will also enjoy exclusive opportunities to enter contests throughout the season for a chance to win special Monsters prizes courtesy of University Hospitals.

Fans that have downloaded the app in time for Monsters' home games tonight, October 25th, and Saturday, October 26th can stop by the social zone outside Section 110 to be entered in a raffle for multiple prizes including fan experiences and game-worn merchandise.

Monsters Hockey Club members are invited to a special Monsters App 101 session tonight, October 25th, at 6:15 p.m. in the Members Lounge at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a walkthrough of the app's features and Q&A.

*Available on Android devices via direct link only. Searchable access from Google Play Store will be available soon.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.