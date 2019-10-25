Jordan Kyrou Assigned to Rampage
October 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA - The St. Louis Blues announced on Thursday that the team has assigned forward Jordan Kyrou to the San Antonio Rampage.
Kyrou, 21, posted 16 goals and 43 points for the Rampage during his rookie season in 2018-19, appearing in 47 games and representing San Antonio in the AHL All-Star Classic. A second-round draft pick of the Blues in 2016, Kyrou also appeared in 16 NHL games with St. Louis last season and tallied a goal and three points.
The Rampage face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, with puck-drop scheduled for 6:05pm CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.
Images from this story
|
San Antonio Rampage forward Jordan Kyrou
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2019
- 'Canes Recall Gibbons from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Stick It to Breast Cancer on Saturday with the Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Jordan Kyrou Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Erik Gudbranson from Pittsburgh - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Unveil New Red Jersey - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Face Iowa in Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Loan Kelly Klima to Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Cleveland Monsters Unveil New Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals - Cleveland Monsters
- Flames Recall Alan Quine; Place Austin Czarnik on LTIR - Stockton Heat
- Kings Reassign Phillips to Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Heat, Condors Start Weekend Home-And-Home Friday - Stockton Heat
- Former Phantoms Defenseman Dennis Seidenberg Retires After 16 Seasons - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Springfield Thunderbirds Recall D Will Lochead from Greenville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks and Veterans Outreach Center Partner to Host Military Appreciation Night - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Sign Reid McNeill to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Wolf Pack this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sabres Recall Borgen From Amerks - Rochester Americans
- Red Wings Recall Givani Smith - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game 6 Preview: Iowa at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.