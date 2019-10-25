Jordan Kyrou Assigned to Rampage

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The St. Louis Blues announced on Thursday that the team has assigned forward Jordan Kyrou to the San Antonio Rampage.

Kyrou, 21, posted 16 goals and 43 points for the Rampage during his rookie season in 2018-19, appearing in 47 games and representing San Antonio in the AHL All-Star Classic. A second-round draft pick of the Blues in 2016, Kyrou also appeared in 16 NHL games with St. Louis last season and tallied a goal and three points.

The Rampage face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, with puck-drop scheduled for 6:05pm CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.

