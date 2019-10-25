Depth Prevails in Comets Win over Devils

Utica, N.Y. - Depth scoring was the key as the Utica Comets rolled to a 5-1 win over the Binghamton Devils to stay undefeated Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Vincent Arseneau scored twice, while Carter Bancks, Kole Lind, and Reid Boucher also found the net for Utica. Zane McIntyre stopped 27 of 28 shots to earn his fourth straight win.

Bancks got the scoring started halfway through the first period when he caused a turnover and ripped a wrist shot over the shoulder of Devils goaltender Evan Cormier. Arseneau doubled the lead four minutes later, depositing a rebound past Cormier. Francis Perron and Brogan Rafferty had the assists.

Chris Conner got one back for the Devils at the 7:12 mark of the second period after a giveaway in the Comets defensive zone. Boucher restored Utica's two-goal lead with a wrister from the slot on the power play with five minutes to go in the middle frame. Olli Juolevi and Nikolay Goldobin picked up the assists as the Comets took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Comets survived a flurry of chances from the Devils in the third period, including killing off a crucial penalty. Arseneau scored again with 3:27 to play and Lind notched the empty netter late to secure the win.

The Comets go right back at it tomorrow night on the road against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

