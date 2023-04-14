Playoff Hockey Starts Next Friday

It's Official! The schedule for the first round of playoffs is here!

The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack are pleased to announce the 2023 Kelly Cup playoff schedule for round one, presented by Dream Finders Homes. The Icemen will host Game 1 at home on Friday, April 21 at 7:00pm and Game 2 on Sunday, April 23 at 5:00pm (Opponent TBD).

Tickets are now available, don't miss a minute of the action and lock your tickets in today!

The Icemen's last regular season home game is on Sunday, April 16 when they battle the Orlando Solar Bears at the Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 5:00 p.m. Tickets are still available at Jaxicemen.com.

