Wichita Hosts Allen for Home Finale

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, plays its final home game of the regular season tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans.

This is the 13th meeting of the year between the Thunder and the Americans. Wichita is 6-5-1 this season against Allen. All-time, the Thunder are 54-84-13 against the Americans and 28-37-7 at home against Allen.

The Thunder lost their last game a week ago to Rapid City by the final of 6-3. Allen lost on Wednesday night to Kansas City, 2-1.

With the loss, Wichita is in a three-way tie for fourth place with 70 points. The Mavericks are two points ahead of the Thunder, Rush and Grizzlies for third place.

Every team in the Mountain Division has played 70 games. The Mavericks play at home this weekend against Cincinnati. Utah hosts Tulsa while Idaho is in Rapid City.

Wichita has five players with 20 or more goals for the fifth time in team history and for the first time since 2012-13. The Thunder also have five players with 50 or more points and two with 60 or more.

Jack Combs leads the Americans with 15 points (7g, 8a) in 12 games against the Thunder this season. Hank Crone is second with 13 points (5g, 8a). Brayden Watts (5g, 8a) and Michal Stinil (4g, 9a) each have 13 points in the season-series against Allen. Quinn Preston is third with 11 points (4g, 7a).

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts has assists in three-straight and points in seven of his last eight games...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (192)...Wichita is fourth in the league in average penalty minutes per game (17.11)...Wichita is 21-8-3 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (26.6%)...Wichita is second in the league on the penalty kill (84.3%)...

ALLEN NOTES - Hank Crone and Liam Finlay were selected to the All-Rookie Team...Kevin Mandolese and Zachary Massicotte were sent to Allen from Belleville earlier this week...Hank Crone (49), Colton Hargrove (39) and Jack Combs (36) are in the top five in goals...

Toyota Fan Fest is tonight. The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until the opening faceoff at 7:20 p.m. in front of Entrance A and B.

Come join us as we celebrate the final game of the regular season. Fans can win some great prizes, courtesy of Toyota, UBuildIt, Morrison Roofing, the Wichita Sky Kings and more.

El Gusto and Face Stuffers food trucks will be on hand. Classic Rock 104.5 FM will be out front providing music and giveaways. Fans can also get ice cream, provided by Hiland Dairy. Big Sky will have an obstacle course and a bouncy house.

Fandemonium, presented by Thrasher, is tonight. Fans can win prizes throughout the game. Come early as we will also announce the team awards prior to the opening faceoff.

Tonight is our final QuikTrip Buy In Night. Head over to any local-area QT location and grab your complimentary upper level ticket, while supplies last. Fans can also download their digital upper level ticket.

