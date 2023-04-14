Power Play Strikes Twice in 'Clones' Loss in Kansas City

The Cincinnati Cyclones continued their Power Play renaissance on Friday evening, notching two goals on five man-up opportunities in a 5-2 loss at Kansas City.

Josh Passolt (25) was the first Cyclone to find the back of the net, redirecting a point shot from Lee Lapid past Maverick goalie Shane Starrett with 7:37 left in the second period. The goal - which tied the game at one apiece - pushed Passolt to the quarter-century mark in goals, leading all Cincinnati rookies this season, and ended a 192:41 shutout streak for Starrett, who entered the contest sporting a .974 save percentage during the month of April.

Justin Vaive (32) replicated Passolt's effort early in the third period. The Captain poked home Jalen Smereck's attempt from deep on the left wing as the clock struck 15:27 in regulation, cutting the Cincinnati margin to 4-2. Vaive's goal ties his career best 32-goal season from the 2018-19 campaign. The 12th year pro is expected to appear in his 700thprofessional game Saturday night.

Kansas City began slinging shots on goal as soon as the puck hit the ice, immediately putting Beck Warm to the test. The Whistler, BC native rose to the challenge, tying his season-high mark of 39 saves (10/22 vs. Fort Wayne) in his 43rd game of the year.

The Mavericks (33-30-6-2) became the third team in the Mountain Division to clinch a playoff spot with the victory plus Rapid City's regulation loss to Idaho, joining the aforementioned Steelheads and Allen Americans. Kansas City also has an outside chance at claiming home ice advantage for its first round playoff series pending Saturday's results. The Mavericks outshot the 'Clones, 44-20, including a 34-10 margin through 40 minutes. The difference in the contest came late in the second, when Kansas City strung together three goals in a 1:21 span to cap off a four-goal period after the two teams were scoreless through the first period. Four rookies contributed to the scoring, including defenseman Elias Rosen, who netted his first two professional goals. Cade Borchardt also scored and led the way with a three-point performance (1G-2A).

Cincinnati's focus has been on the Kelly Cup Playoffs for a while now, but that doesn't mean the Cyclones can't sharpen the tools in their kit over these final regular season games. One of these weapons, the Power Play, is beginning to trend in the right direction. With two conversions on Friday, the 'Clones have notched four goals on the man advantage in their last three games, regaining form from earlier in the season as they look to mount a long playoff run.

Before the quest for the cup begins, Cincinnati must finish off its regular season. The finale is set for Saturday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena against this same Maverick bunch, with puck drop slated for 8:05 p.m. EDT.

