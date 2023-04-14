Iowa Scores 4 Unanswered to Smack Nailers, 5-2

Coralville, Iowa - Yuki Miura scored three points (1g), Mitch Benson made 40 saves and the Iowa Heartlanders scored four unanswered goals to come from behind and thrash the Wheeling Nailers, 5-2, Friday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders trailed, 2-1, but scored three times in the second and Tommy Parrottino tallied an empty-net goal in the final ten seconds.

Benson has registered 40 saves in back-to-back games (4 GA on last 80 shots faced). He ended the game with 28 straight saves after allowing a goal to Wheeling in the final minutes of the first.

After falling behind by a goal after one, Iowa scored three times in a ten-minute span to regain the lead, 4-2, after 40 minutes. Austin Eastman scored his third goal with the Heartlanders at the slot, smacking home a centering feed from Parrottino at 7:39 of the second. Next, Iowa's veterans went to work. First, Zach White (19th goal) gave Iowa the lead on a shot from the right dot that fooled Barone long post at 15:12 of the second. Miura fed him over the line on a perfectly-timed pass from the left point to the right circle.

White returned the favor to Miura two minutes later. Miura (11th of season), drove to the slot and White pushed the puck off Barone's leg, setting up Miura for a tap home.

Steven Leonard scored the game's first goal for Iowa, tallying on the Landers' second shot of the game at the 7:18 mark of the first. On the play, Kevin McKernan flipped a deflectable shot in on net from the right point. Leonard flicked his stick out and connected, redirecting it through the legs of the goalie.

Wheeling scored the next two goals in the final four minutes of the first period to tie (PPG, Cedric Desruisseaux with 3:37 left in first | Brooklyn Kalmikov goal with 2.8 seconds left in first).

Brad Barone made 31 saves in defeat.

