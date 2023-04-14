Final Regular Season Road Game Is Tonight

Allen Americans vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Wichita Thunder tonight in the first of a back-to-back home-and-home series. The team will play their final regular season game on Saturday, on Fan Appreciation Night in Allen!

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 4/15/23 vs. Wichita Thunder.

Americans fail to lock up second place: The Americans failed to clinch second place in the Mountain Division after a 2-0 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday night in Allen. Kansas City scored one goal in the second period and added an empty net goal in the third to lock up the win. The Americans need one point in the final two games to clinch second place.

Second ranked power play: The Americans have the second ranked power play in the ECHL with 73 power play goals in 295 chances. The PP unit is at 24.7%.

McAuley long point streak snapped: Colby McAuley's point streak was snapped at seven games on Wednesday night in a 2-0 loss to Kansas City. His streak was the longest streak on the team.

Finlay expected to return tonight: Liam Finlay missed his sixth straight game on Wednesday. He's been out since March 31st with a lower body injury. He is expected back in the lineup tonight. Finlay is fourth on the team in scoring with 68 points in 52 games. He was named part of the All-ECHL Rookie Team this week.

Mandolese and Massicotte return: Goaltender Kevin Mandolese and defenseman Zach Massicotte were assigned to the Americans by Ottawa from Belleville on Wednesday. Massicotte had 18 points in 55 games this season with Allen. He played in one game for Belleville during his recent recall. Mandolese appeared in six games for the Americans before being recalled by Ottawa and had a 4-1-0 record.

When Scoring First: The Allen Americans are 23-8-2-0 when scoring the first goal of the game.

ECHL Player of the Week: Allen Americans rookie forward Hank Crone had 13 points last week in four games as the Americans went 3-0-1. Crone leads the ECHL in points with 105. He is the first player since Chad Costello to reach the 100-point mark. He is one goal shy of 50 (49), with two games left in the regular season.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 17-15-2-1

Away: 19-16-0-0

Overall: 36-31-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (49) Hank Crone

Assists: (57) Jack Combs

Points: (105) Hank Crone

+/-: (+12) Kris Myllari

PIM: (190) Mikael Robidoux

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 22-9-4-0

Road: 10-23-2-0

Overall: 32-32-6-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (30) Michal Stinil

Assists: (48) Michal Stinil

Points: (78) Michal Stinil

+/-: (+9) *Cole McDonald

PIM: (192) Mark Liwiski

*In the AHL

Images from this story

