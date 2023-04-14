Calder Brooks Assigned to Rush by AHL Calgary

Rapid City Rush forward Calder Brooks

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Friday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Calder Brooks has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL Calgary Wranglers. Additionally, forward Lucas Feuk was placed on injured reserve.

Brooks was originally recalled by Calgary on March 2. He appeared in five games during his time with the Wranglers and had one assist and a +3 plus/minus rating. Over 45 games played for Rapid City this season he has 22 goals and 16 assists. His 22 goals are the third most on the team.

In 45 games this season, Feuk has three goals and nine assists.

The Rush hit the ice on Friday night against the Idaho Steelheads for their penultimate game of the regular season. Rapid City is in a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

