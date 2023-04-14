Royals Host Growlers on Olivier Labelle Wall of Honor Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (39-25-5-1) proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series against the Newfoundland Growlers (48-20-2-0) on Friday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the annual Wall of Honor promotional game with a pre-game Wall of Honor induction ceremony for Royals' all-time leading goal scorer, Olivier Labelle presented by V & M Towing. Be among the first 1,500 fans into the arena to receive a goalie mask giveaway and see Labelle's Wall of Honor plaque bestowed to Labelle pre-game.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 39-25-5-1 record after falling to Norfolk in their previous game on Wednesday, April 12. The Royals took one of three games in their series against Norfolk with a win on Friday, April 7, 8-4, and losses on Saturday, April 8, 5-1, and on Wednesday, 7-4. Evan Barratt recored his seventh multi-goal game of the season with two of Reading's four goals in the game.

The Royals are 18-13-9-0 all-time against the Growlers with points earned in four of their last five meetings. The Royals previously took the opening two games of a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland before falling in overtime in their previous meeting on Sunday, March 12. Last time at Santander Arena, the Royals fell to the Growlers in the finale of a two-game series on Monday, February 20, 4-2. The Royals took the series opener on Saturday, February 18, 5-2, for their first win against Newfoundland this season.

The Royals and Growlers opened their regular seasons' against each other in a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland. The Growlers took the series opener and finale with regulation wins on Friday, October 21, 4-2, and on Sunday, October 23, 6-2. Reading earned their first point of the season in game two of the series after falling in overtime to the Growlers, 4-3.

Reading (84 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team in the ECHL to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on Friday, March 31. The Royals hold second place in the North Division with a one-point lead over the Maine Mariners (83 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 48-20-2-0 record and became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Saturday, March 18. Maine holds third place with a 40-27-2-1 record and wins in three of their last five games. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 34-32-4-0 record while Adirondack (30-28-9-2) holds fifth place. Trois-Rivières (28-40-3-0) sits in sixth place in the division while Norfolk comes in at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 21 wins in 70 games (21-44-2-3).

Newfoundland enters the series on a four-game win streak after completing a three-game series sweep over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Sunday, April 9. The Growlers have have won seven of their last 10 games and have taken four of their last five games on the road. Forward Pavel Gogolev leads the Growlers in goals (33) while forward Zach O'Brien leads the club in assists (64) and points (87).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league following the season series finale against Norfolk:

Streaks

Forward Solag Bakich is on a four-game point streaks (3g-4a)

Forward Evan Barratt is on a three-game point streak (4g-2a)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a three-game point streak (1g-4a)

Forward Max Newton is on a three-game point streak (3g-3a)

Milestones:

Forward Solag Bakich extended his professional career high point streak to four games

Defenseman T.J. Fergus made his Royals debut

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is 9th in the league in points (74)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (289)

Forward Max Newton is tied for 12th in the league in points

Among rookies, Newton is second in goals (33) and is third in points (71)

Newton is third among rookies in shots on goal (222)

Forward Jacob Gaucher is tied for 7th among rookies in points (58)

Defenseman Will MacKinnon is tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (3)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for third among rookies in major penalties (9) and is fourth in penalty minutes (137)

Captain Garrett McFadden is tied for 9th among defensemen in points (41)

Defenseman Mason Millman is 8th among defensemen in points (45)

Millman is tied for fourth among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Pat Nagle is 12th in the league in goals-against average (2.70 GAA)

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

