South Carolina's Reddekopp Receives 2022-23 ECHL Community Service Award

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - South Carolina's Chaz Reddekopp has been selected as the recipient of the 2022-23 ECHL Community Service Award.

Each ECHL team was given the opportunity to nominate a player for their efforts supporting community and charitable causes during the 2022-23 season. The nominations were voted on by League Office personnel.

Reddekopp spent over 40 hours volunteering for several causes he is passionate about while encouraging his teammates to get involved with different Stingrays' community initiatives during the 2022-23 season.

One of the main organizations Reddekopp has worked with is Be A Mentor, which is an after-school program for low-income children whose parents are unable to afford child care. He volunteered twice a month mentoring and playing floor hockey with kids in the program and has served as a stable role model for the past two seasons. Reddekopp has donated over 50 tickets to the program so that kids can experience a hockey game in person.

Reddekopp and Be A Mentor are currently hosting a raffle, with proceeds to be used to help purchase hockey equipment for one of the kids in the program. Click here to purchase tickets, or for more information.

Reddekopp is a type 1 diabetic, and bringing awareness to the subject is important to him. He has spent a lot of time educating people on type 1 diabetes and worked with the team to create a feature video on how he manages the disease while playing professional hockey. This led to Reddekopp meeting a child with type 1 diabetes, and bringing an entire support group to a game where he held a meet and greet with them following the game.

The ECHL is appreciative of the efforts of all its teams and players for their efforts in their local communities during the 2022-23 season.

The other nominees for the 2022-23 ECHL Community Service Award were: Shawn Weller (Adirondack), Aidan Brown (Allen), Ben Massella (Florida), Ben Freeman (Greenville), Nate Pionk (Indy), Parker Gahagen (Jacksonville), Tyler Rockwell (Kalamazoo), Dillon Kelley (Kansas City), Todd Skirving (Newfoundland), Carter Robertson (Rapid City), Garrett McFadden (Reading), Peter Laviolette (Wheeling), Connor Walters (Wichita) and Brent Beaudoin (Worcester).

ECHL Community Service Award Winners

2022-23 Chaz Reddekopp, South Carolina Stingrays

2021-22 Trevin Kozlowski, Iowa Heartlanders

2020-21 Award not presented

2019-20 Connor Doherty, Worcester Railers

2018-19 James Henry, Adirondack Thunder

2017-18 Jeremy Beaudry, Wichita Thunder

2016-17 Mike Embach, Fort Wayne Komets

2015-16 Rob Florentino, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Cal Wild, Brampton Beast

2013-14 Dan Eves, Cincinnati Cyclones

2012-13 Andy Brandt, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Jason Fredricks, Ontario Reign

2010-11 Chris Frank, Elmira Jackals and Dustin Sproat, Cincinnati Cyclones

