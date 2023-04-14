Mavericks Have Chance to Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2018-19 Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks host their biggest game in nearly four years tonight at 7:05 at Cable Dahmer Arena as they face the Cincinnati Cyclones with a chance to clinch their first playoff berth since 2018-19.

If the Mavericks win in regulation and the Rapid City Rush lose in regulation or force overtime, Kansas City will clinch a spot in the postseason.

Kansas City's simplest path to the postseason is by winning both games on Friday and Saturday against Cincinnati. With two victories, the Mavericks will be in the postseason regardless of other games around the division.

The Mavericks have the second-fewest home losses in the ECHL this season as Cable Dahmer Arena is one of the best home-ice advantages in the league and huge crowds are expected for the final two regular season contests.

Tickets to this weekend's huge games are still available. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to secure your seats.

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

