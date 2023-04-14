K-Wings Season Finale Weekend: Know Before You Go

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that its Fan Appreciation game is trending towards max capacity tonight at 7 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center.

In an effort to ensure the best fan experience possible, the K-Wings want you to be prepared for the ongoing construction on I-94 and the new construction in front of Wings Event Center on Sprinkle Rd.

We will share any updates that may further affect travel to the game on the Wings Event Center Facebook Page. This advisory also applies to all events taking place at Wings Event Center this weekend, including the Wiz Khalifa concert on Saturday and the K-Wings regular-season finale versus the Indy Fuel at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

- Event-goers must access Wings Event Center via Covington Rd as Vanrick Dr. is closed for construction. Please see photo below:

Please plan extra time for arrival, parking and entry into the arena!

Traffic:

Ongoing construction on I-94 and a new project on Sprinkle Rd. & Vanrick Dr. is expected to cause delays if patrons do not give themselves enough time to navigate roadwork. The project consists of intermittent lane closures, resulting in back-ups near the Sprinkle Road exit and in front of the arena.

Looking for the better route to take? Please consult the MDOT Drive Map or your preferred directions app to ensure a seamless trip to and from the arena.

Also, please pay special attention to our Clear Bag Policy for a timely experience at security once you arrive.

Tonight, the K-Wings host the Toledo Walleye for 'Fan Appreciation Night & $3 Friday' at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center. It's the last $3 Friday of the season, and that means $3 beers, sodas and hot dogs throughout the contest. We'll also give away a free team poster to the first 1,000 fans. Also, limited Hungry Howie's Friends & Family Deals are still available, tap HERE to secure your 4-pack of tickets with tons of incentives for just $34 bucks.

If you can't make it to the game tonight, you can catch every game at FloHockey.com or tune in to the home of the K-Wings FM 106.9 & AM 590 WKZO.

This Sunday is the last game of the 2022-23 regular season for the K-Wings, and what better way to show our appreciation to the one who created ice, than to celebrate Mother Nature and Earth Day. The Indy Fuel will be in town, and we'll hand out our annual end-of-season team awards post-game, along with hosting the last K-Wings jersey auction of the season. For the first time in years, the K-Wings' red jerseys will be available at the auction.

