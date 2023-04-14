Idaho Sets ECHL Single-Season Records for Wins and Points
April 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Idaho Steelheads set new ECHL single-season records for wins and points with their 4-1 victory at Rapid City on Friday.
With one game remaining in the regular season, Idaho is 57-11-3 for 117 points. The Steelheads' 57 wins and 117 points surpass the previous marks of 56 wins and 116 points set by the 2001-02 Louisiana IceGators.
Idaho previously had clinched the Brabham Cup as ECHL regular-season champion for the second time in team history.
In addition to setting league records for wins and points, the Steelheads also set a new ECHL record this season with 31 home wins. Idaho's 11 shutouts this season are tied for the second-most all-time, one behind the record of 12 set by the South Carolina Stingrays in 2014-15.
