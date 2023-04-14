Lions Aiming to End Their Season on a High Note

Back on Friday, October 21, the Lions kicked off their 2022-23 season with a home game against the Maine Mariners. Tonight, almost six months later, the Lions and Adirondack Thunder close out Trois-Rivières' second season in existence at Colisée Vidéotron when the Lions play their 72nd and final game of the year. The Lions will be looking to register their 29th win of the season and finish the year on a high note. And no doubt they'll be getting plenty of encouragement from their loyal fan base, as tonight's game celebrates the "7th Player" and we're expecting a big and boisterous turnout. Adirondack, meanwhile, is in a ferocious battle with the Worcester Railers for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. The Thunder has three games remaining on their schedule and trail Worcester by a single point. Those two teams will face off against one another in a two-game series in Glens Falls on Saturday and Sunday.

Players to watch

Brett Stapley is the Lions' leading point-getter with 50 points. He also leads the team in assists (39) and power play assists (22).

Adirondack's Shane Harper is the runaway top point-getter on the Thunder with 71 points, and his 49 assists also ranks first on the squad.

