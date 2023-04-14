KC Mavericks Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2018-19
April 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - With a victory tonight and a Rapid City loss, the Kansas City Mavericks clinched their first playoff berth since 2018-19. Playoff seeding will be determined following tomorrow night's regular season finale on Fan Appreciation Night at 7:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.
The Mavericks secured a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of nearly 3,500 fans at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday night. Rookies led the way with four of the five goals coming from skaters signed from the college ranks in recent weeks. First-year players Elias Rosen (2), Cade Borchardt and A.J. Vanderbeck scored the first four Kansas City goals of the evening.
Goaltender Shane Starrett allowed just two goals to help secure the Mavericks victory - the only two goals allowed in his last four contests.
Tickets for the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs are currently on sale via the Mavericks ticket office. Call 816-252-7825 to make sure you don't miss a minute of the exciting postseason hockey action in Kansas City!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 14, 2023
- Special Teams Difference in Hard-Fought Loss to Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Fall at Home to Idaho, 4-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Barratt, Gaucher Multi-Point Games Lead Royals Over Growlers In Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Americans Fall to Thunder 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Set ECHL Single-Season Record for Wins and Points in Victory at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Gorsuch Spectacular in Win vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Power Play Strikes Twice in 'Clones' Loss in Kansas City - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sylvester Sets Record; Gladiators Beat Everblades - Atlanta Gladiators
- KC Mavericks Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2018-19 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Idaho Sets ECHL Single-Season Records for Wins and Points - ECHL
- Rabbits Route Rays 7-1, Head to Kelly Cup Playoffs on Four-Game Win Streak - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders Square the Week with 5-2 Decision - Wheeling Nailers
- Playoff Hockey Starts Next Friday - Jacksonville Icemen
- Iowa Scores 4 Unanswered to Smack Nailers, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Defeat Komets 2-1 on Fan Appreciation Night - Indy Fuel
- Walleye Close Out Impressive Regular Season Road Campaign in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits in Road Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings' Offense Roars in 2nd, Best Walleye at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Fall 3-1 to Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - April 14 - ECHL
- Wichita Hosts Allen for Home Finale - Wichita Thunder
- Calder Brooks Assigned to Rush by AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2022-23 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Chaz Reddekopp Receives 2022-23 ECHL Community Service Award - South Carolina Stingrays
- Final Regular Season Road Game Is Tonight - Allen Americans
- South Carolina's Reddekopp Receives 2022-23 ECHL Community Service Award - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Battles for a Playoff Spot - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Have Chance to Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2018-19 Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wallin, McInnis Receive Two-Year Extension - Maine Mariners
- Lions Aiming to End Their Season on a High Note - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Season Finale Weekend: Know Before You Go - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Host Growlers on Olivier Labelle Wall of Honor Night - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- KC Mavericks Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2018-19
- Mavericks Have Chance to Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2018-19 Tonight
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Cade Borchardt
- Kansas City Mavericks Playoff Tickets on Sale Today
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Vincent de Mey