KC Mavericks Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2018-19

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - With a victory tonight and a Rapid City loss, the Kansas City Mavericks clinched their first playoff berth since 2018-19. Playoff seeding will be determined following tomorrow night's regular season finale on Fan Appreciation Night at 7:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks secured a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of nearly 3,500 fans at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday night. Rookies led the way with four of the five goals coming from skaters signed from the college ranks in recent weeks. First-year players Elias Rosen (2), Cade Borchardt and A.J. Vanderbeck scored the first four Kansas City goals of the evening.

Goaltender Shane Starrett allowed just two goals to help secure the Mavericks victory - the only two goals allowed in his last four contests.

