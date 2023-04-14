Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2022-23 ECHL Sportsmanship Award
April 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Zach O'Brien of the Newfoundland Growlers is the recipient of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award for 2022-23 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.
The ECHL will announce the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year on Monday.
A.J. White of Idaho finished second, followed by Adirondack's Shane Harper, Alex Wideman of Indy and Cincinnati's Louie Caporusso.
This marks the third time in five seasons, and the second consecutive year, that O'Brien has received the Sportsmanship Award. Along with Jamie Ling (1998-99, 1999-2000 and 2000-01) and Shane Berschbach (2015-16 and 2016-17), he is one of just three multiple winners of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award.
O'Brien, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team yesterday, leads the league with 63 assists and is third with 86 points in 57 games while being assessed just eight penalty minutes. His 29 power-play assists are tops in the league while he is second with 37 power-play points.
ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners
2022-23 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2021-22 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals
2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces
2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye
2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays
2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads
2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades
2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators
2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls
2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno
2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans
2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
