Americans Fall to Thunder 3-1

April 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Hank Crone in action

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans' Hank Crone in action(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), dropped their final road game of the season on Friday night 3-1 to the Wichita Thunder, in front of a packed house of 12,459 in Wichita.

The Americans offense was held to one goal, and just one in the last two games. Wichita's goaltender Trevor Gorsuch was great between the pipes stopping 40 of 41 shots. Luke Peressini shined as well, stopping 27 of 29 Thunder shots.

The Americans lone goal game late in the opening period as former Thunder forward Stefan Fournier, took a pass from Aidan Brown beating Trevor Gorsuch to cut the lead to 2-1. That would be the last of the scoring until late in the third when Wichita sealed the win with an empty net goal.

The number two ranked power play struggled tonight going 0-for-5 with the man advantage. Wichita went 1-for-2. The Americans outshot Wichita 41-29.

With the loss, the Americans need one point tomorrow night against the Thunder to clinch second place. Less than 10 tickets remain for the game. Wichita went 1-for-2.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "I'm proud of our guys. We played hard. Their goalie played well and so did Peressini. We will be ready to go on Saturday night."

Three Stars:

1. WIC - T. Gorsuch

2. WIC - J. Wahlin

3. ALN - S. Fournier

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.