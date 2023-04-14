Steelheads Set ECHL Single-Season Record for Wins and Points in Victory at Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (57-11-1-2, 117pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (33-34-4-0, 70pts) to set the ECHL single-season record for wins and points by a final score of 4-1 Friday night The Monument in front of 4,465 fans. Idaho will wrap up the regular season tomorrow night with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Rapid City Rush.

The first period saw no score for either team despite a power-play for each. Shots were 11-9 in favor of the Steelheads.

With 69 seconds left in the middle period Owen Headrick (15th) blasted a shot from the the right circle over the far shoulder of Daniil Chechelev giving Idaho a 1-0 lead. Ty Pelton-Byce and Patrick Kudla received assists on the score. Idaho took a 1-0 lead into the locker room after 40 minutes of play outshooting Rapid City 10-8 in the period.

Idaho opened the third period receiving goals from Justin Misiak (15th) at 1:58 and then 87 seconds later from Jade Miller (15th) to take a 3-0 lead. Logan Nelson (21st) pulled the Rush within one on a power-play score at 6:46. Moments later Misiak (16th) would grab his second of the night making it 4-1.

Adam Scheel made 30 saves on 31 shots in the victory while Daniil Chechelev turned aside 29 of 33 shots he faced.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Justin Misiak (2-1-3, +3, 5 shots)

2) Adam Scheel (30 saves)

3) Logan Nelson (RC, 1-0-1, -2, 2 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-3 on the power-play while Rapid City was 1-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Rapid City 33-31.

- Idaho is 57-26-6 all-time vs. Rapid City and 27-16-2 in Rapid City, SD at The Monument.

- Wade Murphy (INJ), Jack Becker (INJ), and Janis Svanenbergs (IR) did not dress for Idaho.

- Owen Headrick scored his 15th goal of the season becoming the single season goal leader amongst defensemen in the Steelheads ECHL era.

- Justin Misiak (2-1-3) tallied his second career multi-goal game and seventh multi-point game of the year.

- Jade Miller (1-1-2) notched his sixth multi-point game of the year.

- Zane Franklin (2), Ty Pelton-Byce, Patrick Kudla, and Cody Haiskanen each tallied assists.

