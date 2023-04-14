Sylvester Sets Record; Gladiators Beat Everblades

Atlanta Gladiators celebrate win

ESTERO, FL - Cody Sylvester scored his 37th goal of the season - setting an Atlanta Gladiators record for most goals in a single Glads' season as the Atlanta Gladiators (35-29-6-1) defeated the Florida Everblades (37-25-4-5) by a 3-1 score Friday night at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

First Star: Joe Murdaca (ATL) - 1 win, 41 saves

Second Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 1 goal

Third Star: John McCarron (FLA) - 1 goal

Atlanta opened the scoring just past the five-minute mark of the first period to grab a 1-0 lead (5:57). The Gladiators swarmed the Everblades net and Kaid Oliver knocked home his 14th goal of the season.

The Gladiators scored early in the second period and Cody Sylvester made Atlanta Gladiators history to make the score 2-0 (00:51). Sylvester beat Everblades' goaltender Cam Johnson to pick up his 37th goal of the season.

The Everblades broke the Joe Murdaca shutout bid late in the third period as they made the score 2-1 with a power play goal (12:49).

Florida pulled their goaltender in the final minutes of the game in favor of the extra attacker and Atlanta made them pay.

Sang-Hoon Shin sent the puck into an empty Everblades net with just over a second remaining for his 30th goal of the season (19:59)

Joe Murdaca made 41 saves in the victory for Atlanta, while Cam Johnson made 27 saves in the loss for Florida.

