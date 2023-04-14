Growlers Fall 3-1 to Royals

The Newfoundland Growlers win streak ended at four games as they fell 3-1 to the Reading Royals on Friday night at Santander Arena.

Ryan Chyzowski extended his goal streak to four games as he grabbed the Growlers lone tally with Pat Nagle turning away the other 18 shots he faced in the Royals net.

Newfoundland finish up the regular season in Reading tomorrow night at 8:30 pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. REA - E. Barratt

2. REA - J. Gaucher

3. REA - G. McFadden

