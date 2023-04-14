Barratt, Gaucher Multi-Point Games Lead Royals Over Growlers In Series Opener

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (40-25-5-1), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Newfoundland Growlers (48-21-2-0), 3-1, on Friday, April 14 at Santander Arena. The Royals drew within one point of clinching second place in the North Division and home ice advantage for the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Pat Nagle (20-7-0) earned the win in net for Reading with 18 saves on 19 shots faced. Dryden McKay (19-10-1) suffered the loss in goal for Newfoundland with 36 saves on 39 shots faced.

Reading doubled Newfoundland in shots (14-7) and held a two-goal lead over the Growlers after 20 minutes of play. Evan Barratt beat McKay with his 25th goal of the season on a deflection over the netminder blocker side. Jacob Gaucher delivered a backhand saucer pass across McKay's crease to Barratt to score the game's opening goal 13:16 into regulation. Barratt returned the favor five minutes later with an assist on Gaucher's 22nd goal of the season buried off of a wrist shot in the slot.

Reading held the Growlers scoreless through the second period and allowed four shots on Nagle who turned aside 11 total shots through 40 minutes of play. Both teams also failed to convert on three power play opportunities through the first two periods. The Growlers finished 0/3 on the power play while Reading, with four power plays in the third period alone, went 0/7 on the man-advantage.

Newfoundland cut the deficit in half 8:25 into the third period on a sequence of passes between Zach O'Brien and Orrin Centazzo that led Ryan Chyzowski to his fourth goal of the season. Chyzowski's wrist shot snapped over Nagle's right shoulder and drew the game to a one-goal differential, 2-1.

Max Newton put the Royals back up by two goals 47 seconds later. Newton scored his team-leading 33rd goal of the season with the final touch on a rebound on Charlie Gerard's wrist shot that kicked off of McKay's right pad and onto his stick. The goal extended both forwards' point streaks to four games.

Nagle and the Royals took advantage of three consecutive penalties charged to Newfoundland all within 2:28 of each other. A penalty assessed to Matteo Pietroniro with 1:17 remaining in regulation took away Newfoundland's ability to put an extra skater over the Royals on the ice in an attempt to tie the game late into regulation. Reading's defense held the Growlers shotless in the final minute of the third period to seal the club's 21st home win of the season (21-12-1-1).

The Royals outshot the Growlers with 39 shots to Newfoundland's 19 in the game. Reading improved their season series record against the Growlers to 4-3-2 and hold an all-time record against Newfoundland of 19-13-9.

The Royals conclude their regular season on Saturday, April 15 against the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Fandemonium promotional game with a team photo giveaway and prizes to fans at every stoppage.

