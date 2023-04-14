Special Teams Difference in Hard-Fought Loss to Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-3 to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at the Maverik Center.

Brandon Cutler opened the scoring with a highlight-reel, between-the-legs goal 13:38 to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Blake McLaughlin followed up with a short-handed breakaway goal 2:31 later, sending the game 1-1 into the first intermission.

Cameron Wright scored his second of the week 3:48 into the second, restoring a one-goal lead for the Grizzlies. Tarun Fizer followed up with a power-play goal of his own, extending Utah's lead to 3-1. McLauglin answered with a backhander through Trent Miner's five hole with 2:17 left in the second, slashing the lead to 3-2. Dante Sheriff finished a back-door feed from Eddie Matsushima 54 seconds later, tying the game 3-3 through two periods.

Alex Gilmour appeared to give the Oilers their first lead of the night, but had his goal waved off after a review. Wright and Fizer followed up with each of their 27th goals of the season, with Fizer closing the score 5-3 on an empty-net goal at the 19:54 mark of the third.

The Oilers close the 2022-23 season tomorrow, April 15 at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center.

