Wallin, McInnis Receive Two-Year Extension

April 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced on Friday that Head Coach Terrence Wallin and Assistant Coach Johnny McInnis have each received a two-year contract extension, through the 2024-25 season. The duo has led the Mariners to their best season in team history in their first year at the helm.

"It has been a pleasure watching Terrence go from being a leader on the ice to a leader behind the bench for the Mariners," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "He has the respect of the locker room and the front office."

"John has been a wonderful addition to the Hockey Operations department," Goldberg added. "He has a terrific work ethic and has played a key role in getting this team back to the playoffs. The Mariners are lucky to have these gentlemen guide our team. The ECHL is a development league and that goes for coaches as well. We look forward to watching them continue to grow as coaches and people."

Under Wallin and McInnis, the Mariners have posted a record of 40-27-2-1 through 70 games, setting team records for wins, points, and road wins along the way. They've led the team to the Kelly Cup playoffs for the second time and will finish the highest of any Mariners team in the standings - as either the #2 or #3 seed in the North Division.

Wallin, 31, was named the third head coach in Mariners history on July 27, 2022, taking over for Ben Guite who departed for the head job at Bowdoin College. Wallin was Guite's assistant in 2021-22, as the Mariners made their first ever postseason appearance. He climbed the ladder in the Mariners organization from player to assistant to head coach in a five-year span. Wallin played with the Mariners from 2018-20 in the first two seasons of the franchise, capping a five-year professional playing career. Originally from Yardley, PA, Wallin has roots in Maine with a family home in Kennebunk.

"It means a lot to me to get this extension done," said Wallin. "Maine has become my home. My wife and I are starting our family here and can't think of a better place to be. Thank you to Mike Shane and Adam Goldberg for showing their support in me. Having been here through the entirety of the Mariners existence, it's important to me that we keep developing players and chase the Kelly Cup."

Wallin hired McInnis as his assistant on August 17, 2022. The two were teammates with the Mariners in the 2018-19 season, McInnis' last as a player. McInnis began coaching in junior hockey after retiring and spent two seasons as the assistant coach for the Boston Pride professional women's hockey team prior to accepting the Mariners job. With McInnis on staff, the Pride won back-to-back Isobel Cups in 2021 and 2022. McInnis is 33 years-old and originally from Boston. He played professionally for six years, nearly all in the ECHL.

The Mariners will begin their playoff run next week in the North Division Semifinals against the Reading Royals. Home ice advantage will be determined this weekend, with just one point separating the two teams for the #2 seed. The Mariners wrap up the regular season schedule hosting the Norfolk Admirals this Saturday and Sunday, on "Fan Appreciation Weekend."

