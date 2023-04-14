ECHL Transactions - April 14

April 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 14, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Bailey Brkin, G

Toledo:

Ty Enns, F

Worcester:

Chris Ordoobadi, F

Billy Jerry, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Chad Butcher, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/13)

Atlanta:

Add Todd Goehring, F activated from reserve

Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Jake Murray, D activated from reserve

Add James Hardie, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Berzolla, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Kody McDonald, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve

Delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Fort Wayne:

Add Jake Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Adam Brubacher, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Stefano Giliati, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/8)

Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/13)

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/13)

Greenville:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve

Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve

Delete Carter Souch, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Colton Kehler, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chase Lang, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Maxim Golod, F activated from reserve

Delete Ross MacDougall, D placed on reserve

Delete Cam Gray, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve

Delete Easton Brodzinski, F recalled by Hartford

Kansas City:

Add Jake Jaremko, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Harrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/9)

Newfoundland:

Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)

Rapid City:

Add Calder Brooks, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Add Brett Gravelle, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Brett Gravelle, F placed on reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Delete Lucas Feuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Reading:

Add Bailey Brkin, G activated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on reserve

Delete Joseph Nardi, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve

Add Dante Zapata, F activated from reserve

Delete Conor MacEachern, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dillon Boucher, F placed on reserve

Delete Mark Liwiski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)

Worcester:

Add Jimmy Lambert, F assigned by Bridgeport

Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)

