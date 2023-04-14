ECHL Transactions - April 14
April 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 14, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Bailey Brkin, G
Toledo:
Ty Enns, F
Worcester:
Chris Ordoobadi, F
Billy Jerry, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Chad Butcher, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/13)
Atlanta:
Add Todd Goehring, F activated from reserve
Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Jake Murray, D activated from reserve
Add James Hardie, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Berzolla, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Kody McDonald, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve
Delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on bereavement/family leave
Fort Wayne:
Add Jake Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Adam Brubacher, D assigned by Bakersfield
Add Stefano Giliati, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/8)
Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/13)
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/13)
Greenville:
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve
Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve
Delete Carter Souch, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Colton Kehler, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chase Lang, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Maxim Golod, F activated from reserve
Delete Ross MacDougall, D placed on reserve
Delete Cam Gray, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve
Delete Easton Brodzinski, F recalled by Hartford
Kansas City:
Add Jake Jaremko, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Harrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/9)
Newfoundland:
Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)
Rapid City:
Add Calder Brooks, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Add Brett Gravelle, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Brett Gravelle, F placed on reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Delete Lucas Feuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)
Reading:
Add Bailey Brkin, G activated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on reserve
Delete Joseph Nardi, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve
Add Dante Zapata, F activated from reserve
Delete Conor MacEachern, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Kelly Bent, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dillon Boucher, F placed on reserve
Delete Mark Liwiski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)
Worcester:
Add Jimmy Lambert, F assigned by Bridgeport
Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/6)
