Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew: Full Match Highlights: 4-Goal Battle!

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals







Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.