Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster, Send Six to Wheeling

October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins released five players from their training camp tryout agreements today: forwards Cam Hausinger, David Jankowski and Matt Quercia, as well as defensemen Sebastian Dirven, David Drake and Louie Roehl.

All five players will report to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

The Penguins' current training camp roster now consists of 32 players, (19 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders). The full training camp roster can be found here.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continues its preseason schedule with back-to-back games this weekend, starting tonight against the Hershey Bears. Game time is 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center. The Penguins conclude their exhibition slate at home on Saturday when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

