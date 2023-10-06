Screw City IceHogs Return for Three Games this Season

The Rockford IceHogs will transform into the Screw City IceHogs for three games again this season to pay homage to the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford. The Screw City IceHogs will take the ice on Friday, Oct. 27, Wednesday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, April 13.

The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black. The IceHogs players will wear new Screw City jerseys for this season's trio of games and the IceHogs Team Store will be restocked with an all-new line of Screw City apparel for Opening Night on Oct. 21.

Additional promotions on this year's Screw City Nights include the first of this season's $2 Beer Fridays for the Oct. 27 game, a Screw City youth jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 kids 14 and under for the Dec. 27 game, and a marriage of screws and Rivets for Baseball Night on April 13.

Local radio stations 95.3 The Bull & 104.9 The X are proud media partners for this season's Screw City IceHogs games.

Get tickets for this season's Screw City IceHogs games and learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

