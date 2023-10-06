Panthers Assign Spencer Knight to Charlotte, Place Four Others on Waivers
October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers announced today that they have assigned Spencer Knight to Charlotte.
Knight, 22, has appeared in 13 games for the Checkers in his career - including a pair of starts last season - and is 8-5-0 with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and three shutouts.
The 13th overall pick in 2019 by Florida, Knight has logged 57 games for the Panthers over parts of three pro seasons.
Additionally, the Panthers have placed forwards Grigori Denisenko, William Lockwood and Alexander True and defenseman Matt Kiersted on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Charlotte.
The Checkers are in the midst of their training camp as they ramp up towards the season opener on Oct. 13 at Bojangles Coliseum.
