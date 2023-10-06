Preview: IceHogs Meet Wild in Iowa for Second Preseason Game

Des Moines, Iowa. - The Rockford IceHogs meet the Iowa Wild in the second preseason game for both teams tonight at Wells Fargo Arena. Tonight marks the final tune up before Rockford's regular season begins on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the Barracuda.

Broadcast: Tonight's preseason game will be broadcast live on the IceHogs' Mixlr Channel starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 35-28-5-4, 79 points (5th Central Division)

Iowa: 34-27-6-5, 79 points (4th, Central Division)

Last Matchup: Oct. 4 at Riverview Ice House

The Hogs and Wild met on Wednesday at the reopening of Riverview Ice House in Rockford. Iowa won the encounter 6-2 despite a pair of power-play goals from Rockford's Michal Teply and Ryan Gagnier. Goaltender Mitchell Weeks performed well in net for the IceHogs and stopped 29 of 35 Iowa shots.

Familiar Foe

Rockford and Iowa tangled 12 times in the 2022-23 season, and the series quickly became one of the most entertaining on the IceHogs' schedule. Rockford went 5-2-3-2 against the Wild and won four of the last five games of the series. The regular season series reached overtime seven times, with Iowa earning a 5-2 record once games reached the extra period. The Hogs and Wild also met each other in the First Round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs where Rockford claimed a two-game series sweep thanks to back-to-back overtime victories.

Newcomer to Watch: Ethan Del Mastro

Defenseman Ethan Del Mastro is expected to make his preseason IceHogs debut tonight. The 6-foot-4 blueliner was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks. Last January, Del Mastro helped guide Team Canada to a Gold Medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Opening Night Block Party

The 2023-24 regular season sets sail with an Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford. On Oct. 21 prior to the IceHogs' home opener against the Chicago Wolves, the team will host a block party outside the BMO Center with live music from AudioDrive, a T-shirt giveaway, local food trucks, and more.

